USDQ (USDQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $391.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One USDQ token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003729 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $391.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDQ has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050260 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,477 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

