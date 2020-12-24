TRON Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $976.88 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001365 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

