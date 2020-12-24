Lisk Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.21 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $153.18 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009696 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,759,678 coins and its circulating supply is 126,750,389 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

