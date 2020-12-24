Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 268,791 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

