BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.86

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and traded as high as $24.73. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 49,481 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

