Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.00

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.48. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 134,204 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

