Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.00

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.48. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 134,204 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
