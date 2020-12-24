Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.52

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $4.17. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 33,791 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.