Pure (PUREX) Price Down 49.3% Over Last Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,355.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033562 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00410267 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00027892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.07 or 0.01470672 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

