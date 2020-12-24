LINKA Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $51,436.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00048060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00331591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

