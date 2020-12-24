First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $11.52. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 11,375 shares.
FFNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
