First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $11.52. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 11,375 shares.

FFNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

