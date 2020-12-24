Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.53

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.53 and traded as high as $88.40. Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 679,451 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Senior plc (SNR.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77.14 ($1.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

