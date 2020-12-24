Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.40. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 5,242,576 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.