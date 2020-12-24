Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.72

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $12.25. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 6,866 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Canterbury Park makes up 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.