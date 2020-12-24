Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.72

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $12.25. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 6,866 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.52.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.
Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
