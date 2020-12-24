CROAT Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $119,081.42 and approximately $13.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 53.5% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,261,727 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

