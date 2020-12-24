Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $370.00 or 0.01570990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00689120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00181906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00371849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00064500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100135 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

