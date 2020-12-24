Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.47

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.47 and traded as high as $195.94. Allianz SE (ALV.F) shares last traded at $193.64, with a volume of 2,112,133 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €209.69 ($246.70).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €180.52.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

