Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.57. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 408,325 shares changing hands.

TCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$419.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.2086184 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

