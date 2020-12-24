Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $621.12

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $621.12 and traded as high as $650.60. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) shares last traded at $645.60, with a volume of 262,819 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on GPOR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.77 ($9.47).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 659.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 620.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.34%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

