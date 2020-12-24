VeriME (VME) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00335078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00031367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

