i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.25 and a beta of 1.60. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

