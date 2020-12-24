FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Reaches $5,206.98

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 39.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 36% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $5,206.98 and approximately $17.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050213 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002461 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003771 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.