Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.57. Sharp shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 7,526 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Sharp alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.