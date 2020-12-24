Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.86. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 549,353 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 155,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 122.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.