Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.88. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 308,495 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $173.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

