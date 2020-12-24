Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.21

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.39. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 64,171 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

In other Microbot Medical news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

