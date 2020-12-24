Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $951,677.99 and $176.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

