Head-To-Head Survey: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 6.05 $478.04 million $3.61 29.77 Marchex $106.13 million 0.80 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -215.00

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 15 0 2.75 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $119.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Marchex has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Marchex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

