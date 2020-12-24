Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 21.2% Lower This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $14.76 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00137625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00690225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00181644 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00371050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00064171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00100042 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

