Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 1,611,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,689. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 530.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 126,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.