Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 3,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maanshan Iron & Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

