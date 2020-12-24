Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) Trading Up 88.5%

Enviro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTND)’s stock price was up 88.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTND)

Enviro Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

