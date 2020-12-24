MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Trading Up 2.9%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 102,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 48,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21.

About MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.