TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63. 640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

