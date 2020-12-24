JUIICE Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. JUIICE has a market cap of $1.05 million and $492.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050436 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002450 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020169 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003754 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

