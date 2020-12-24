Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Terracoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1,186.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,599.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.01260291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00274424 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

