Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Shares Down 0.1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.74. 20,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 27,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00.

About Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

