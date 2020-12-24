Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,115,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,485,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.77% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

