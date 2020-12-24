Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Shares Up 0.2%

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.39. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

