Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Shares Up 0.2%

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.39. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Eagle Financial Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.