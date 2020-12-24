Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. 109,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 77,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Bonterra Resources from $2.80 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

