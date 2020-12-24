Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Trading Down 2.3%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 13,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

