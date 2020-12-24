Beaxy Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $754.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00341003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

