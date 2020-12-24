Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Hits $3.85 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $706.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00137290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00691456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00181202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00100293 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

