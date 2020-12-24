Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.