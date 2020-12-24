Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Trading Up 2.4%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 42,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 43,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

About Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals primarily in South Africa. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.