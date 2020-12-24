Centaur Market Cap Reaches $759,236.23 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $759,236.23 and $666,455.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00137533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00691064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00181523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00100066 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

