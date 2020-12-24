Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 8,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

