Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $189,093.00

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00009197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 220.5% higher against the US dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $189,093.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00339242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

CAI is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar

Club Atletico Independiente Token Trading

Club Atletico Independiente can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Club Atletico Independiente should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.