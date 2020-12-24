Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Tops $5.13 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $321.41 million and $5.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,922 coins and its circulating supply is 542,186,158 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

