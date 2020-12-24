ParkinGo Market Cap Hits $444,145.91 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $444,145.91 and $46.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,591.09 or 0.99850839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020850 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00051009 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

