Fusion (FSN) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Liquid. Fusion has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $953,578.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,869.45 or 0.92563879 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,780,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,210,312 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

